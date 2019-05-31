To Change Facebook, Change Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is under-fire at the moment. CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked about his position as the shareholder meeting yesterday. At Fast Company, Mark Sullivan argues that the only way to change the company is to change the man at the top.

Natasha Lamb, the managing partner of Arjuna Capital—is one of a growing number of investors calling for serious changes at the top, either by separating the roles of board chair and chief executive (Zuck has both) or losing him as CEO completely. They’re right to do it. If you want to change Facebook, you have to change Mark Zuckerberg. The reason is simple: Zuckerberg is Facebook and Facebook is Zuckerberg. The company, in word and in action, is the product of his vision, talent, ambition, moral compass, and worldview.

