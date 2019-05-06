How to Charge Your Smartphone Correctly

Antonio Villas-Boas says there is a right way and a wrong way to charge our smartphones.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you might be reducing your phone battery’s lifespan with certain charging behaviors. Specifically, if you often charge your phone overnight or keep it plugged in for hours after it’s reached 100%, you’re accelerating the aging process of lithium-ion smartphone batteries.

I don’t think this is entirely correct though. Most smartphones have something called trickle charge, which helps extend the battery life by slowing the charge rate and pulsing the electric current on and off to reduce battery load once it reaches 80%. Apple explains here.

