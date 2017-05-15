Charge & Sync Dock: $19.99

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| TMO Deals

We have a deal for you today on the Charge & Sync Dock. This simple, S-shaped dock is designed to hold any Lightning iPhone. It features anti-slide TPU on the bottom, and it’s priced at $19.99 through us.

