Cheech & Chong Launch NFT Collection Dubbed ‘Homies in Dreamland’

This is a bit of old news but I hadn’t seen it until today. Cheech & Chong are launching a brand for collectibles called My Homies. The first series will be an NFT collection called Homies in Dreamland.

The “Homies in Dreamland” collection will release January of 2022. The holders of the NFT art collectible will gain access to a variety of utility, including future airdrops and special access/utility tokens randomly inserted throughout the collection. To-be-announced benefits will be attached to the tokens like merchandise, autographed items, and airdrops of art by Billy Perkins, who has a long-time association with Cheech and Chong.

