Chick-fil-A has been experiencing big drive-thru lines during the pandemic and it’s using Apple technology to speed it up.

The chain stands out from the drive-thru crowd in large part thanks to its workers with iPads who take orders from cars even before they reach the window.

“Some restaurants are using [FaceTime] during extreme weather as another measure to protect Team Members and/or for additional social distancing during COVID,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.