We have a deal on the CHOETECH 19W Solar Charge. This device puts 19 watts of solar charging power on your back, which is perfect for hiking and other extended outdoor activity. It operates with a conversion rate up to 23-24%, providing enough power to charge 2 devices at once, and it’s $59.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: CHOETECH 19W Solar Charger: $59.99