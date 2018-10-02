How to Play Free Classic Arcade Games Online

The Internet Archive has built the Internet Arcade, and it lets you play over a thousand free classic arcade games online.

The majority of these newly-available games date to the 1990s and early 2000s, as arcade machines both became significantly more complicated and graphically rich, while also suffering from the ever-present and home-based video game consoles that would come to dominate gaming to the present day. Even fervent gamers might have missed some of these arcade machines when they were in the physical world, due to lower distribution numbers and shorter times on the floor.

