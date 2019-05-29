Philip Lee Creates the Classicbot Mac Plush

Designer Philip Lee has created the Classicbot Mac plush, giving you a squishy Mac you can hug.

Priced at $72, the Classicbot Giant Plush is rather expensive, but like Lee’s smaller figurines, it’s been designed with quite a lot of detail. There’s a disk insert at the front along with a Classicbot logo in place of an Apple logo, and at the back, embroidered details represent the fan, ports, plus, and more.