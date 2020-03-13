This Safari Extension Can Clean Links With Trackers

A Safari extension called Clean Links can automatically remove tracking parameters from URLs. Blocked trackers include UTM by Google Analytics, FBCLID by Facebook, and others. It is a random app from GitHub outside of the App Store. I uploaded it to VirusTotal and it didn’t show anything weird. But the creator also makes the source code available.

To install Clean Links you can either download the latest prebuild extension from the releases tab, or you can clone the repository and build it yourself.

I also use a shortcut that can accomplish the same thing on iOS and iPadOS.

