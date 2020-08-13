We have a deal today on the CleanKey Bundle. This bundle includes the KeySmart Pro, a key sleeve that holds up to 10 keys. That also comes with a Tile so you can track it down if you misplace it. The bundle also comes with the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case for sterilizing your stuff, and the CleanKey Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool for opening doors and pushing buttons. The whole kit and caboodle is $129.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: CleanKey Bundle – KeySmart Pro with Tile and CleanTray: $129.99