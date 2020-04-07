We have a deal on CleanMyMac X, software that cleans the junk out of your Mac. I love CleanMyMac X, and I’ve been using it for while now—I’m delighted we’re offering a deal on it. Speaking of which, that deal is for the one-time purchase version of CleanMyMac X for one Mac. (MacPaw also offers a yearly subscription version). It’s $67.99 through our deal, more than $20 off the regular price. Our deal listing also has an option for the 2-Mac version.

Check It Out: CleanMyMac X One-Time Purchase License: $67.99