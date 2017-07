Who doesn’t love a good puzzle? We have a deal on one of Clemens Habicht’s Colour Puzzles, a 1,000 piece one called simply Colours. (There’s also Vibrating Colours and Halftone Colours available on the deal listing). It’s $39.99 through us.

Check It Out: Clemens Habicht’s Colour Puzzles with 1,000 Pieces: $39.99