Starting today, Rari Governance Token (RGT) and XYO Network (XYO) are available on Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is an Ethereum token that powers Rari Capital, a decentralized protocol for lending and borrowing. The Rari Governance Token is used for fee discounts and protocol governance.

XYO Network (XYO) is an Ethereum token that powers XYO Network, a decentralized network of devices that anonymously collect and validate geospatial data. On the XYO World platform, XYO tokens can be traded for and staked against unique ERC-721 tokens representing real-world locations.