Coinbase Creates Center to Help With Crypto Taxes

Worried about crypto taxes? Coinbase has created a tax center on its platform to help.

Customers will see all of their taxable activity in one place to determine if they owe taxes, and how much. If they’ve taken more advanced steps like sending or receiving crypto from Coinbase Pro or external wallets, they can receive free tax reports for up to 3,000 transactions from our crypto tax partner CoinTracker. The most complicated time of the year just became more clear.

