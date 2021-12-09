Coinbase Puts a SPELL Token on You By Supporting More Cryptos

Coinbase recently added support for a bunch of cryptocurrencies. These include IDEX (IDEX), Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2), Polkastarter (POLS), ShapeShift FOX Token (FOX), Spell Token (SPELL) and SuperFarm (SUPER).

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is an Ethereum token for carbon credits. The project’s goal is to combat climate change. Burning one MCO2 token on the Moss Carbon Credit platform is equivalent to offsetting one ton of CO2 footprint, which is made possible by purchasing and protecting land in the Amazon rainforest.

