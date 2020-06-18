Colin Kaepernick Joins Medium Board of Directors

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL star who started ‘taking the knee’ protest against racisms, has joined the board of blogging platform Medium. Boss Evan Williams made the announcement Thursday, saying Mr. Kaepernick will contribute to its publications.

Kaepernick Publishing’s mission is to uplift and elevate voices for Black and Brown communities, something that has been desperately needed in the publishing space. Through this partnership, Colin will be publishing across Medium’s platform, including a collaboration with Medium’s editorial team leading Level and Momentum. He will be sharing his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society, and Medium and Kaepernick Publishing will co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color.

