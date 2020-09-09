The state of Colorado has adopted the recently announced COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Express system recently announced by Apple and Google. The system is currently available on iOS 13.7 and will be released on Android in the near future.

Following the recent updated release of an Exposure Notifications Express system from Apple and Google, Colorado has announced that it will be adopting the technology. The state’s Governor says it will be available ahead of a September 27 Denver Broncos game. It’s part of what Governor Jared Polis called+ a return to “quote-unquote normalcy,” assuming that Coloradans use the technology and keep up social distancing. “”These are really the ways we can get back to enjoying the things we love,” he said.

