To Increase Bills Comcast Broke Law 445,000 Times

A judge recently ruled that Comcast violated Washington state consumer protection law 445,000 times.

The court found that Comcast added the SPP to the accounts of 30,946 Washingtonians without their knowledge, and did not tell an additional 18,660 Washingtonians the true cost of the plan. The court ordered Comcast to refund affected consumers, and pay 12 percent interest on the restitution. The amount of restitution is unknown at this time, but is expected to be significant. The court ordered Comcast to issue the refunds within 60 days and report to the state on the specific details and amounts.

Comcast is being fined a paltry US$9 million for this. Put another zero on it, then we can talk.

