Comcast Will Raise Your Price Even if You Don’t Use NBC’s Peacock

Two things will go live on April 15: Early access for NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and a price hike from Comcast.

The extra costs will not be readily evident to new customers as the rate increases mostly appear as hidden fees…For some customers, these price hikes have already taken effect as the company began the gradual squeeze in December. All totaled, subscriptions should increase by about 3.6 percent for most subscribers, whether they use Peacock or not.