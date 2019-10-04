The Complete Cartoon Animator 4 PRO for Mac Bundle: $199

We have a deal on the The Complete Cartoon Animator 4 PRO for Mac Bundle. It includes Cartoon Animator 4 PRO for Mac, 2D Facial Mocap Suite, and the Cartoon Animator 4 Training 3-in-1 Bundle. The first app is an animation app, while the second is motion-capture software that lets you use your own face to animate a cartoon face. The training bundle includes 55 lectures and 6 hours of training content. You get this package through our deal for $199.

