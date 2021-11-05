A Collection of Concept Art From Apple TV+ Show ‘Foundation’

Kotaku has put together a collection of concept art from the science fiction show Foundation on Apple TV+.

That comes across pretty quickly watching the show, but it’ll be even clearer here as we take a look at a variety of artists’ contributions to the series, from Paul Chadeisson’s trademark ship designs, to the costume design of WETA’s Adam Middleton.

This isn’t a collection of everything from everyone who worked on the show, but it does give us a cross-section of pieces, covering characters, environments, and weapon and ship designs, all of which I think look cool as hell.