There has been some speculation about whether or not 2020 iPad Pros contain a U1 ultra-wideband chip. At Daring Fireball, John Gruber revealed that a “little birdie” has confirmed to him that no, there is no U1 chip in the device.

So the tech specs don’t mention it, Apple never mentioned it, and the U1-enabled features in iPhone 11 models aren’t there. And iFixit’s teardown found no hidden U1 chip…. I confirmed with a little birdie who would certainly know the answer: there is no U1 chip in the new iPad Pro, and if there were one, Apple would have told us so.

Check It Out: Confirmed: There is no U1 in 2020 iPad Pros