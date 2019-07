Would you believe? The Next Web writes:

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, have created a new robotic soft contact lens that lets you zoom by blinking twice. The lens can be controlled by your eye movements.

Of course, it’s a long way from the lab to commercial production. For now, it’s probably destined for use by spies. Or pilots.

Check It Out: With This New Contact Lens: Blink Twice to Zoom