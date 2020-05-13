Apple-Google Contact Tracing Gives Few Choices to Governments

Apple and Google’s strict privacy rules for their contact tracing platform leave little room for governments.

In most places, not enough people have downloaded the apps to make them effective in the first place, despite pleas from officials to do so. Apple and Google say their built-in system will eventually allow anonymous notifications to people who haven’t downloaded a government app.

This is the main point of the article for me. Even if Apple and Google eased restrictions and let governments build invasive apps, you still have to get enough people to use them (they probably won’t).

