One of the world’s biggest container ships has blocked the Suez Canal, a vital shipping route. Delays could mean higher prices for gas and other items.

The extent depends on how quickly the massive vessel, the Ever Given, which holds upward of 20,000 shipping containers and is as long as the Eiffel Tower is tall, can be moved out of the way. Everything from food, furniture, clothes, shoes, exercise equipment, electronics, car parts and carpets could be affected, logistics experts say. “Basically anything you see in the stores,” said Lars Jensen, an independent container shipping expert based in Denmark.