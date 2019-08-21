Ryan Christoffel has been testing Sign In with Apple in some beta versions of apps this summer. Using it is as easy as Apple said it would be. And the feature that I hoped would be included will arrive too: Converting your existing logins to Sign In with Apple.
Although Sign In with Apple is mainly beneficial for new users who don’t yet have an account for a given app or service, with the system Apple has built, developers have the option of letting existing users convert their accounts to Sign In with Apple for its convenience and security benefits.
I hope there will be widespread adoption of this. Another thing I wondered: If some companies complain that iOS 13’s location feature is anti-competitive, what will they say about Sign In with Apple?
I thought I followed Apple news pretty closely. I’m on TMO and other sights multiple times per day. Bit I had no idea what Apple Sign In was. If I heard about it it was buried in a mass of other new features from Apple and it made no impression. So I read the attached article. My reaction is simple:
What a horrible idea.
Yes signing in with my Apple ID sounds convenient, and yes Apple has a good record of keeping private data private. But my Apple ID has a credit card attached. The same is not true of FaceBook, or Google, or Disqus etc., etc. If there is a hack of a site and my Disqus credentials get stolen I really don’t give a ****. If the same happens and it’s my Apple ID, I’m in for a mess of panicked changing of passwords and deleting card numbers, and a couple of months of watching for bogus charges.
So why is this a good thing?