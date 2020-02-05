Coronavirus Means Foxconn Will Assemble Less iPhones

Foxconn employees returning to work will be quarantined for two weeks, following the coronavirus outbreak. Consequently, the firm admitted production, including of iPhones, will be down this quarter, AppleInsider reported.

In continuing efforts to restrain the potential effects of the Coronavirus, workers returning from outside Henan province will be sequestered and not allowed to work for 14 days. Furthermore, those returning to work that live near the factory will still be isolated for seven days, following the re-opening of the facility on February 10. Additionally, in a statement to Bloomberg on Wednesday morning, Foxconn has cut its revenue growth guidance. Previously, the company said it would see a sales increase of between 3% and 5% on the year, and now it expects a 1% to 3% increase.

