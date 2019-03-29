The relationship may have ended, but you’re still tied to your ex…by a Netflix account. Splitting couples may divide books and furniture, but passwords to streaming services can continue to tie former partners together. The Wall Street Journal took a look at the phenomenon.

Streaming music and video services that permit multiple users, plus the proliferation of family cellphone plans in recent years that are cheaper than individual accounts, have created ties that bind long after a breakup or even divorce. Unlike car insurance and health insurance policies that are typically tied to a shared address or legal union, cellphone plans, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime accounts aren’t, says Amanda Singer, a relationship mediator at the San Diego Family Mediation Center.

Check It Out: Couples That Netflix Together Don’t Necessarily Stay Together