The opening of the first Apple Store in India has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Express reported. The Mumbai location had been set to open this year to boost the company’s retail presence in the crucial market.

While Apple has a strong franchise retail network across India, it’s online store launched last September has been helping the company reach buyers beyond its retail network. This January, in an earnings call after announcing the company’s 2020 results, Cook said Apple had sold over a million devices in the country for the first time. “If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago,” he told analysts while qualifying that Apple’s “absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity.”

