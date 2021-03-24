Cred.ai is a new fintech company that wants to help you improve your credit score with its special credit card powered by AI.

As you buy items on your credit card, Cred will automatically pay them off from your bank account—not instantly (that way, you can still build credit) and not necessarily at the end of the month (that way you don’t float too much debt at any given time, which can also hurt your credit). Even if you autopay your credit card monthly, Cred’s AI can, in theory, do better.

This is old news, but I’m sharing it because the Cred.ai app is now available in the App Store to apply. I applied for the card last night to hopefully review in the future. There is a waiting list unless you have an invite code.

Check It Out: Cred.ai Offers a Unicorn Credit Card Powered by AI