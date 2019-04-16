FastCompany writes:

Facebook has just been awarded a patent for technology that could let the social network scan through your photos, see what products you like, and then send that data to advertisers in the hopes of selling you more of the product.

So every photo a user posts to Facebook may, someday, be used to manipulate that user. But it’s just a patent award, right?

Another Creepy Facebook Story: Scanning Your Photos For Profit