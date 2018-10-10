The Internet of Things Will Bring a Creepy Future

The Internet of Things will turn everything into a computer, and will also create a creepy future for us with less privacy than ever before.

Mr. Schneier argues that the economic and technical incentives of the internet-of-things industry do not align with security and privacy for society generally. Putting a computer in everything turns the whole world into a computer security threat — and the hacks and bugs uncovered in just the last few weeks at Facebook and Google illustrate how difficult digital security is even for the biggest tech companies. In a roboticized world, hacks would not just affect your data but could endanger your property, your life and even national security.

