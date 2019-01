Google engineers have proposed changes to Chromium that would break Chrome ad blockers.

In a note posted Tuesday to the Chromium bug tracker, Raymond Hill, the developer behind uBlock Origin and uMatrix, said the changes contemplated by the Manifest v3 proposal will ruin his ad and content blocking extensions, and take control of content away from users.

In totally unrelated news Firefox just gained 50 million new users.

