Cryptee is an end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service and announced a huge update on Sunday.
We’ve re-designed the entire platform, re-engineered everything from ground up, added hundreds of new features, and created an entirely new Cryptee experience for you. Along the way we’ve realized it’s going to be a massive leap forward, so we thought we should get a new logo too.
I think Cryptee is a great service and one that I’ve recommended in the past.
Check It Out: Encrypted Cloud Storage Service ‘Cryptee’ Announces Massive Update