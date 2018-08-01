Cupertino Shelves Employee Head Tax, Wants Apple to Help Fund Hyperloop Instead

Apple’s resistance to Cupertino’s proposed “head tax” on employees paid off because the city backed down from putting it to a vote in November. Mayor Darcy Paul says the city wants more input from businesses before revisiting the tax. Now he wants Apple to help fund a hyperloop line in Cupertino. From the Silicon Valley Business Journal:

[Mayor Paul] said he believes there’s a strong possibility that Silicon Valley tech companies like Apple would ‘heavily subsidize’ construction of a cutting-edge transportation solution in their own back yard and that no new tax should be imposed until that possibility is fleshed out.

Apparently Paul thinks Elon Musk’s hyperloop concept—a sealed tube that transports people at high speed—is the way to bring in more tax revenue.

