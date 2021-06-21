Darkroom announced on Monday that it added new shortcut actions to help automate your photo editing workflows.

You will be able to add a filter, set the filter intensity, inset on a frame, and now also crop to a preset and add your watermark to every photo or video processed. From there, you can save it out to a Files folder, upload to Instagram, you name it.

I should check out Darkroom again for this reason. And beg VSCO to add their own shortcut actions.

