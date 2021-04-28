On Wednesday, password manager Dashlane introduced an affordable subscription plan for US$3.99/month.

Following its relaunch in beta, Dashlane’s one-of-a-kind Password Changer will also be available within the Essentials plan. Password Changer seamlessly logs users into compatible websites, generates strong, unique passwords, then changes the passwords for those sites on the user’s behalf in one-click. Secure Notes, a Dashlane feature for storing sensitive, plain-text information like private keys to software or wifi passwords, rounds out the Essential plan’s offerings.