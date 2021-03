Dashlane announced on Thursday a redesign of its Password Changer, as well as a new autofill engine powered by machine learning.

Password Changer seamlessly logs users into compatible websites, generates strong, unique passwords, then changes the passwords for those sites on the user’s behalf in one-click.

Interested persons can sign up to test the beta versions of Dashlane with these new features using this website.

