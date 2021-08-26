The research team at vpnMentor discovered an unsecured server from Chinese mobile gaming company EskyFun. It exposed data for over a million Android gamers.

The resulting records contained a lot of sensitive information, including: IP address, IMEI number, Mobile application package doing the tracking, Device screen size – whether a device is ‘rooted’*, Device model, Phone number (if any), Platform (Android/iOS), NetType (WiFi or cellular), Events (open,login,level_up, etc).

Not so fun anymore.

Check It Out: Data Leak From Chinese Company ‘EskyFun’ Affects 1 Million Gamers