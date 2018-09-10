Besides advertising, corporations use our data to train AI systems. And now the companies are deciding how AI will affect our future.

The ethical use of AI is a matter of public discourse but Google (and others) seem unfazed by the potential dark side of their products and practices. We know this because they keep pressing forward to implement their visions of the future – visions they may not necessarily see a need to reveal to the public.

Companies, especially those in the tech industry, move faster than governments. And we need governments to create ethical guidelines on how AI should be used. Because if we leave it up to corps like Google, every single facet of our lives will be collected for monetization, even more so than now.

Check It Out: Corporations Use Our Data in Part to Train AI