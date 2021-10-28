Security researcher Jeremiah Fowler together with the Website Planet research team found an unprotected database belonging to Deep6. The records appear to contain data of those based in the United States.

Date, document type, physician note, encounter IDs (An interaction between a patient and healthcare provider(s) for the purpose of providing healthcare service(s)), patient ID, note, uuid, patient type, noteId, date of service, note type (example Nursing/other), and detailed note text. Some of this information was encrypted, but the notes and Physician information were in plain text. The danger would be if the patient ID were decrypted and the identity were exposed it would be clear to see their medical issues or diagnoses.

