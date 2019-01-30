It is nearly time for SuperBowl LVIII. On Sunday, the LA Rams and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head for the sport’s biggest prize. To celebrate, Fast Company produced a very cool round-up of all the Super Bowl logo since the AFL and NFL champions clashed for the first time in 1967. They perfectly illustrate a lot of the design sensibilities of their time. Some of the ones from the ’90s are rather…interesting, shall we say!

Check It Out: The Changing Style of Super Bowl Logos