macOS Mojave brought a Mac App Store update, but developers aren’t fully satisfied by Apple’s changes.

Digging into survey answers, the biggest issues developers still have are ones that have been identified multiple times over the years: inability to offer trials or priced upgrades, as well as a lack of analytics. Lengthy app reviews and sandboxing rules have been issues for some developers, as well. Though the former has seen marked improvement in 2018, 33 percent of MAS developers still rate “faster approval” as a desired improvement, and 65 percent of non-MAS developers cite the approval process as a reason for staying out.

Apple can’t treat the MAS like the iOS App Store. If Apple wants the MAS to be the sole source of Mac apps, it has to give developers enough incentives to favor it over their own websites.

Check It Out: Developers Aren’t Satisfied With Mac App Store Update