Kevin Mayer, the Disney veteran who led the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, has left the company, Variety reported. He will become CEO of short-form mobile video network TikTok and COO of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. He will be succeeded as Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer, by Rebecca Campbell.

Mayer, prior to his most recent role leading Disney’s DTCI organization, served as the company’s chief strategy officer and was instrumental in wrangling a number of strategic acquisitions, including the deals for 21st Century Fox and BAMTech. “Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years, most recently as head of our direct-to-consumer business,” Chapek said in a statement. “He has done a masterful job of overseeing and growing our portfolio of streaming services while bringing together the creative and technological assets required to launch the hugely successful Disney Plus globally.”

Check It Out: Disney+ Boss Leave to Become CEO of TikTok