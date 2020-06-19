Disney+ Ends Free Trials – Just in Time for ‘Hamilton’

It appears that free trials of Disney+ are no longer available. As The Verge noted, that has ended just before Hamilton arrives on the streaming service.

It’s not clear when Disney removed the ability to try out Disney Plus for free, but the timing does sense, given that Disney is just weeks away from releasing what might be the single most anticipated title on the service yet: the recording of the Broadway production of Hamilton, set to debut on the service on July 3rd. Without a free trial, anyone who wants to watch Hamilton when it’s out will have to pay for at least one month of Disney Plus (which costs $6.99, or $12.99 for the more prominently advertised bundle that also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus) — customers that Disney is presumably hoping will turn into long term subscriptions.