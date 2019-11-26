Disney+ Now Has a ‘Continue Watching’ Feature

Disney+ had some technical glitches during its otherwise successful launch. It now has a ‘Continue Watching’ feature that was meant to be available originally, Techcrunch reported.

It should show up automatically as a new fourth row, under the “Originals” section. It behaves just as you’d expect, giving you a list of in-progress movies and shows that you’re watching, with a progress bar and the amount of time remaining. Tapping any of the images will jump right back into that content at the place where you left off, and the resume feature works across your logged-in devices. Turns out that this feature was supposed to be live at launch but was removed temporarily prior to the service going live so that the service’s engineers could focus on making sure other elements worked as intended for consumers.