Disney Parks announced Thursday that there will soon be a new way to access the theme parks. Called MagicMobile, it will rollout on Apple devices first.

Launching in phases starting later this year, Disney MagicMobile service is a convenient and contactless way to access MagicBand features like theme park entry through the power of your iPhone, Apple Watch or other smart device. Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device’s digital wallet. It works like magic – most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand. Disney MagicMobile service and its features will roll out first on Apple devices.

(Image via Disney)

Check It Out: Disney Parks Launching MagicMobile on Apple Devices