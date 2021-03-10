Disney+ has cleared the 100 million subscriber mark, CNBC reported on Tuesday. It comes just 16 months after the streaming service launched.

“The enormous success of Disney+, which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers, has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” (Disney CEO Bob) Chapek said in statement. Disney’s streaming service has released a number of popular TV series since its launch, including two seasons of “The Mandalorian” and its first Marvel series, “WandaVision.” Both have been top-viewed content, according to reports from Nielsen, and have driven sign-ups for the service. Disney has made its Disney+ service a destination for family-friendly favorites and the only place Marvel and Star Wars fans can see content that directly connects to blockbuster theatrical features.

Check It Out: Disney+ Now Has Over 100 Million Subscribers