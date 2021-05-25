Dolphin is an emulator for two recent Nintendo video game consoles: the GameCube and the Wii. In a blog post the team talked about getting it to run on an M1 Mac.

Using the Rosetta 2 translation layer with Dolphin’s x86-64 JIT, the M1 easily ran most games at full speed and handily outran like-class Intel Macs. The experience wasn’t entirely smooth due to jitter from Jitting a JIT, yet the processor proved itself more than capable of handling Dolphin.

Check It Out: Getting Dolphin Emulator Running on an M1 Mac