A Drone Tried to Attack a Pennsylvania Power Station in 2020

Wired published a fascinating story of a unknown person who used a drone to attempt to short circuit a power substation last year.

The operator of the Pennsylvania drone appears to have attempted a less brute-force approach. But efforts to hide the operator’s identity may have contributed to their failure to connect with the intended target. By removing the camera, the joint bulletin says, they had to rely on line-of-sight navigation, rather than being able to take a drone’s eye view.

